BPSC cracks down on coaching institutes making false question paper claims

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official advisory that addresses fraudulent claims by coaching centres and unauthorised instructors across social media platforms, according to a report by Careers360 published on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The Commission has responded to multiple candidate complaints highlighting marketing tactics where certain coaching institutes claim their practice materials resemble actual BPSC examination questions.

These establishments allegedly promote their question paper series as being directly aligned with official exam questions.

BPSC dismissed false question paper claims

BPSC officials have dismissed these assertions as completely false and commercially motivated. The Commission revealed that similar false claims were made regarding earlier examinations, which were thoroughly investigated and proven to be baseless. These misleading statements were also challenged and rejected during legal proceedings in the High Court.

"Similar fictitious and hollow claims were made regarding questions from previous examinations conducted by the Commission, which were found to be completely false and misleading. Such claims were also found to be entirely unfounded and misleading in cases filed before the Hon'ble High Court," stated the official press release.

Standardised question paper process

The Commission clarified its standard examination methodology, explaining that all question papers follow the prescribed process. Questions are randomly selected from an official question bank to create multiple sets, making any correlation with coaching material impossible.

Given this randomised selection process, the Commission emphasised that no coaching institute's study material can match the topics, language, structure, answer choices, or solutions of actual exam questions. Similarities, if any, would be purely accidental.

BPSC has advised all aspirants to exercise caution against such misleading claims and avoid getting distracted by speculation about exam content. The Commission encouraged candidates to maintain focus on sincere and dedicated preparation for their examinations.