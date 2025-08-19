Airtel network crashes nationwide; Millions switch to Wi-Fi calling as mobile towers go silent

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Airtel subscribers across India are experiencing widespread network disruptions, with Wi-Fi calling becoming the go-to solution for maintaining connectivity during the outage.

The telecom giant's services have been severely impacted across major metropolitan areas, with users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad reporting complete network failures or severely patchy connectivity.

The outage has sparked a surge in online searches for terms like "is Airtel down today", "Airtel network issue" and "Airtel not working" as frustrated customers seek answers and alternatives.

Current situation across India

Users first noticed problems when mobile data services became unresponsive, which quickly escalated to call drops and complete signal unavailability in multiple regions. The network problems have left subscribers unable to access the internet, make calls, or use essential mobile applications.

Despite the widespread nature of the outage, Airtel has not yet provided a detailed explanation for the service disruption.

As mobile towers struggle, Wi-Fi calling has emerged as a crucial workaround for Airtel customers. This feature allows users to make, and receive regular voice calls using their Airtel number through internet connectivity instead of relying on mobile towers. The technology works seamlessly with most modern smartphones and doesn't require the recipient to have Wi-Fi calling enabled.

Setting up Wi-Fi calling

For iPhone users: Navigate to Settings, then Mobile Data (or Cellular), select Wi-Fi Calling, and turn on "Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone." The system may prompt users to confirm their emergency address as part of the setup process. Once activated, "Airtel Wi-Fi" or "Wi-Fi" will appear in the status bar during calls.

For android users: The process varies by manufacturer but generally involves going to Settings, then Network & Internet (or Connections), selecting Mobile Network, and enabling Wi-Fi Calling. Samsung users should navigate to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi Calling. When active, a Wi-Fi calling icon typically appears near the signal bars.