7.6 lakh Indian students leave for overseas education in 2024

The number of Indian students who left the country to pursue higher education abroad reached 7.6 lakh in 2024, as per the data shared by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI).

This information, as reported by The Indian Express on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, was shared by Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in the Lok Sabha on Monday, August 18, in response to a question from Member of Parliament (MP) PC Mohan.

The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) figures show a notable trajectory in student migration patterns.

Starting from 2.6 lakh students in 2020, the numbers surged to 4.45 lakh in 2021, then 7.52 lakh in 2022, reaching a peak of nearly 8.95 lakh in 2023.

The 2024 figure of 7.6 lakh represents the first decrease in this upward trend.

Majumdar noted that while the Education Ministry doesn't directly track overseas-bound students, the BoI data shows a slight decline.

Government support measures

To facilitate student mobility, the government has implemented several initiatives, including:

Streamlined visa processing and academic recognition

Migration through Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQs)

Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements with various countries.

The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), established at Indian Missions and Posts worldwide, also offers assistance to students abroad on a means-tested basis, covering contingency expenses for Indian citizens, including students.

Additionally, the government encourages students to register with Indian Missions and the MEA in Aid of Diaspora in Distress (MADAD) portal to ensure prompt resolution of their concerns.

Regional patterns in student migration

Data from 2016-2021 reveals interesting regional patterns in overseas education trends.

Chandigarh leads in per capita student migration, with over 10,000 student visa holders per lakh residents, which means one in every 10 people leaving for overseas studies.

In absolute numbers, Andhra Pradesh tops the list, followed by Maharashtra, Punjab, and Gujarat.

However, when adjusted for population, smaller regions show remarkable figures. After Punjab records 869 students per lakh population, Delhi shows 851, Andhra Pradesh 524, and Kerala 331 per lakh residents.