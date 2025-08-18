US Open 2025: Look out for star-studded mixed doubles including Raducanu & Alcaraz

The US Open 2025 mixed doubles draw, announced on Sunday, August 17, 2025, has set the stage for an electrifying two-day event starting Tuesday, August 19, with a $1 million prize for the winning team.

A standout clash features former US Open singles champions Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz against the No 1-seeded pair, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, who earned their top seeding based on the lowest combined singles rankings, reported Hindustan Times.

High-profile pairings

The Alcaraz-Raducanu duo has sparked significant excitement.

Meanwhile, ATP world No 1 Jannik Sinner, originally set to partner Emma Navarro, will now team up with 10-time women’s doubles major champion Katerina Siniakova after Navarro withdrew to compete in Monterrey, Mexico.

Sinner and Siniakova, awarded one of eight wild cards, will face Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic in the first round.

Other notable teams

Sunday’s draw revealed additional star pairings, including two-time US Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka with Gael Monfils, Karolina Muchova with Andrey Rublev, and Caty McNally with Lorenzo Musetti. Iga Swiatek, fresh off a Cincinnati final against Elena Rybakina, will partner Casper Ruud, while Jasmine Paolini withdrew from her planned pairing with Musetti.

Key first-round matchups

The draw includes several intriguing opening matches:

- Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

- No 3 Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud vs Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

- Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti

- Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton vs No. 4 Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune

- Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka vs Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev

- No 2 Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz vs Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Event schedule

The mixed doubles event will span four rounds, with the first two rounds on Tuesday and the semifinals and final on Wednesday night, August 20, 2025.

Several players, including Alcaraz and Sinner, face a tight schedule after competing in Monday’s Cincinnati singles final, adding intensity to their quick turnaround for the US Open.