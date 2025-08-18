US citizenship rules tightened: "Good moral character" now a new criteria

On Friday, August 15, 2025, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a policy memorandum directing officers to adopt a more rigorous and comprehensive standard for assessing the "good moral character" requirement for immigrants seeking naturalisation, reported Times Now.

The memo describes naturalisation as "the most sacred and profound responsibility that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is charged with performing," emphasizing that becoming a US citizen involves "being an active and responsible member of society instead of just having a right to live and work in the United States."

Eligibility for citizenship

Legal immigrants holding US green cards are generally eligible to apply for citizenship after three or five years of residency, depending on their circumstances.

Alongside passing English and civics exams, applicants must demonstrate "good moral character," a longstanding requirement in US immigration law.

Holistic assessment approach

The new policy mandates a "totality of circumstances approach" for evaluating good moral character, moving beyond a simple check for the absence of criminal activity. The memo states, "Evaluating GMC involves more than a cursory mechanical review focused on the absence of wrongdoing.

It entails a holistic assessment of an alien's behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character." Officers are instructed to weigh both positive and negative factors in their decisions.

Under the Trump administration, legal immigration processes have faced increased restrictions, including reduced refugee admissions, limited visa issuances, and enhanced vetting procedures, alongside a focus on curbing illegal immigration.