Transform your leadership voice: IIM Calcutta's new storytelling mastery program goes live. Learn DETAILS

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), in partnership with Emeritus, a professional courses and certification programmes provider, has rolled out a comprehensive 20-week online program focused on Mastering Storytelling for Leadership Communication and Influence, as reported by The Indian Express.

Starting September 30, 2025, this Rs 1.50 lakh (plus GST) program is specifically designed for mid-to-senior-level professionals looking to strengthen their executive presence and leadership communication skills.

The course targets professionals across marketing, consulting, public speaking, Human Resources (HR), and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles.

Program structure and eligibility

The online format accommodates working professionals through a flexible learning framework that includes pre-recorded lectures by IIM Calcutta faculty, one live faculty session, and four expert-led masterclasses.

Candidates with graduate or diploma qualifications (10+2+3) and postgraduates from any field are eligible to apply.

Successful completion requires maintaining a minimum grade of 65 percent, after which participants receive a certificate of completion bearing IIM Calcutta's academic seal.

What will students learn?

The curriculum promises to equip participants with strategic storytelling frameworks, including Freytag's Pyramid and the Monomyth, for crafting compelling narratives.

Students will develop data-driven storytelling capabilities using AI and generative AI tools, while learning to apply these techniques across business transformation, branding, DEI initiatives, and digital media platforms.

Real-world applications

Participants engage in case-based learning through cohort discussions and a faculty-guided capstone project addressing practical strategic storytelling challenges.

The curriculum draws from globally recognised brands, including Nike, Dabur, and Netflix, alongside case studies featuring Super Bowl storytelling, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to demonstrate narrative-driven brand engagement, and large-scale audience connection strategies.