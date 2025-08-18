The wait is over as MSEC declares Maharashtra TAIT 2025 results. CHECK here

The Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT), 2025 results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC), today, Monday, August 18, 2025.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website, mscepune.in, and access their scorecards.

Conducted by the Maharashtra State Pariksha Parishad, the TAIT exam is a mandatory eligibility criterion for teachers across the state in government and local schools.

A total of 2,11,308 candidates took the exam, while 2,28,808 registered.

The official data released by the council shows that 15,756 BEd candidates and 1,342 DElEd candidates participated in the exam, along with 17,098 applications for professional qualification verification.

Follow these steps to download the scorecards

· Open the official website: mscepune.in

· Locate the link titled "TAIT 2025 Result" on the homepage.

· Click on the link

· Enter the required credentials, like roll number and password, which is the candidate’s date of birth

· You can now access the result that appears on the screen

· Download and keep the printed scorecard for future use

What next?

The qualified candidates of TAIT 2025 will proceed to the next rounds of the recruitment process, which include district-wise selection and document verification. Those who successfully qualify for the exam will become eligible for teaching positions in government schools, local self-government institutions, and other recognised educational bodies across Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any new updates and further details of the MAHA TAIT result 2025.