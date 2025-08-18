Mumbai monsoon: Red Alert issued as heavy rains cause widespread disruptions, schools closed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, signalling extremely heavy rainfall, today, Monday, August 18, 2025, reported Hindustan Times.

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools, with afternoon sessions cancelled to ensure student safety amid severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.

Weather alerts for different parts of the city

The red alert, the highest level in the IMD’s four-tier warning system, covers areas including Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, Mulund, Powai, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Worli, Navi Mumbai, and Colaba.

Persistent heavy showers have caused significant waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion in multiple parts of the city, severely impacting commuters.

Maharashtra under varied weather alerts

Beyond Mumbai, the IMD has issued red alerts for Ratnagiri, Alibag, Raigad Reserve, Shrivardhan, Harnai, and Dapoli, forecasting intense rainfall. Orange alerts are in place for districts like Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, and Sindhudurg, while yellow alerts cover Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, and others, indicating moderate to heavy rain with potential thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Recent rainfall trends in Mumbai

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rainfall since Friday, August 15, 2025, with an orange alert initially issued. On August 16, between 1 am and 4 am, the city saw intense showers, particularly in the western and eastern suburbs, with some areas recording over 200 mm of rain. Although rain intensity briefly eased on Sunday morning, heavy showers resumed, prompting the renewed red alert.

As Mumbai faces its fourth consecutive day of relentless rain, airlines such as IndiGo and Akasa Air have issued advisories urging passengers to check flight statuses and plan travel to the airport in advance due to waterlogging and slow-moving traffic on key routes.