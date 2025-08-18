"Lewk", "skibidi", "tradwife": Cambridge Dictionary embraces Gen Z & Gen Alpha slangs

On Monday, August 18, 2025, Cambridge University Press announced the addition of 6,000 new entries to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary, including terms popularised by Gen Z and Gen Alpha such as "skibidi," "delulu," and "tradwife."

These words highlight the influence of social media and digital lifestyles on modern English.

The term "tradwife," a portmanteau of traditional wife, was noted by Cambridge University Press as reflecting "a growing, controversial Instagram and TikTok trend that embraces traditional gender roles."

Meanwhile, "skibidi," popularised through online memes, and the YouTube channel "Skibidi Toilet," is defined as having "different meanings, such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning."

It is associated with the "brain rot" content prevalent in Gen Alpha’s digital consumption.

Delulu and other slang

The word "delulu," derived from delusional, is defined as "believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to." An example includes a 2025 parliamentary speech by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who used the phrase "delulu with no solulu."

These words are here to stay

Colin McIntosh, Lexical Programme manager at the Cambridge Dictionary, remarked, "It's not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary.

We only add words where we think they'll have staying power. Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary."

Other notable additions include "lewk," a term from RuPaul’s Drag Race describing a unique fashion look, and "inspo," a shorthand for inspiration.

The rise of remote work has popularised "mouse jiggler," referring to methods used to simulate activity while not working.

Environmental concerns have also introduced "forever chemical," describing man-made chemicals that persist in the environment for years, reflecting growing worries about climate change’s impact on health and the planet.