Last call for Bihar Jeevika jobs: Over 2,700 openings close applications today

Time is running out for job seekers eyeing lucrative positions with the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS).

The state agency's ambitious 2025 recruitment campaign wraps up today, Monday, August 18, marking the final opportunity for candidates to secure their spot in the selection process.

According to a report by The Times of India, this extensive hiring initiative seeks to fill an impressive 2,747 positions spanning multiple departments and skill levels.

The recruitment drive encompasses a diverse range of roles designed to strengthen Bihar's rural development infrastructure.

Key positions include Block Project Manager (73 openings), Livelihood Specialist (235 slots), and Community Coordinator roles that dominate the hiring landscape with 1,177 available positions.

Additional opportunities exist for Block IT Executives (534 posts), Area Coordinators (374 vacancies), Accountants at district and block levels (167 positions), and Office Assistants (187 openings).

Quick application process

Prospective applicants can complete their submissions through the official portal at brlps.in. The streamlined process requires candidates to:

Go to the careers section on the official website at brlps.in

Complete online registration with valid contact details

Submit comprehensive application forms with educational and professional backgrounds

Upload necessary documentation, including photographs and signatures

Process fee payments through secure online channels

Educational requirements and selection

The positions welcome graduates and postgraduate degree holders, with selection procedures involving written examinations and typing assessments. Additional evaluation rounds may apply depending on specific role requirements.

Fee structure details

Application costs vary by candidate category:

General, Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections: Rs 800

Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Divyang (Physically Handicapped) candidates: Rs 500

Payment acceptance includes major debit cards, credit cards, and net banking facilities.

With the application window closing imminently, eligible candidates are urged to complete their submissions promptly to avoid technical difficulties, or missed deadlines that could eliminate their chances in this significant employment opportunity.