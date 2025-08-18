Know about these 5 new AI courses for free across multiple disciplines on SWAYAM platform. DETAILS here

According to a report by India Today, the Ministry of Education has rolled out five Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses through the SWAYAM portal.

The initiative targets students from science, commerce, and management streams, offering them opportunities to develop expertise in AI, machine learning, and data science.

The growing prominence of AI has created unprecedented opportunities for innovation, professional advancement, and solution development across multiple industries.

As AI proficiency becomes increasingly valuable in the job market, these educational offerings are structured to help students grasp core concepts and implement them in practical scenarios.

Diverse courses

The program includes AI/ML using Python as its foundational offering, teaching participants essential artificial intelligence and machine learning principles.

The curriculum encompasses Python programming, data visualisation, statistical analysis, linear algebra, and optimisation methods. Students with fundamental high school mathematics and programming knowledge are eligible to participate.

A unique offering called Cricket Analytics with AI merges sports analysis with technology through Python programming and essential data science concepts.

Developed by the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, this course appeals to learners interested in the intersection of technology and sports.

Science-focused learning paths

Science students can access specialised courses in AI in Physics and AI in Chemistry. The physics program showcases how machine learning and neural networks can address practical physics challenges through hands-on laboratory work, interactive presentations, and applied projects.

The chemistry course emphasises using AI for molecular property prediction, pharmaceutical design, and reaction modelling. It motivates undergraduate students to utilise datasets and Python-based applications to integrate AI into their academic pursuits.

For business and commerce

The AI in Accounting course serves commerce and management students by demonstrating artificial intelligence applications in accounting procedures and methodologies.

This program combines conceptual instruction with hands-on laboratory exercises, welcoming first-year undergraduate students and beyond.

Ministry representatives indicated that these complementary courses will provide undergraduate students from various fields with AI exposure while enhancing their job market prospects.

Through its emphasis on applied learning, the Ministry of Education anticipates these programs will enable students to work with advanced technology while preparing for varied professional opportunities.