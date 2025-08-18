Foxconn's Bengaluru to generate employment opportunities as iPhone 17 production takes flight at Devanahalli hub

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the highly anticipated Foxconn manufacturing facility near Devanahalli in Bengaluru has commenced iPhone 17 production on a small scale, marking a pivotal moment in Apple's India manufacturing strategy.

A major manufacturing breakthrough

The development represents a breakthrough for the 2.8 billion dollar facility, which has now become Foxconn's second-largest manufacturing unit globally, trailing only behind China.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the iPhone 17 units are currently rolling off the production line in limited quantities, adding to the existing production capacity at Foxconn's Chennai plant.

While neither Apple nor Foxconn has officially acknowledged the production start, the move signals Apple's continued shift toward establishing India as a crucial manufacturing hub.

Production earlier was temporarily halted

The development comes as welcome news following earlier setbacks when production was temporarily halted due to the unexpected departure of Chinese engineers.

Foxconn swiftly addressed the situation by bringing in technical specialists from Taiwan and other regions, minimising operational disruptions.

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil had previously indicated that, most iPhones destined for the US market during the June quarter would be manufactured in India, citing statements from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The announcement has generated considerable excitement on social media platforms, with the Karnataka Development Index sharing recent photographs of the operational Devanahalli facility.

The strategic partnership

The manufacturing facility emerged from a significant agreement inked between the Karnataka government and Foxconn in 2023. The deal, worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore, carries promises of generating thousands of employment opportunities for locals while positioning the Devanahalli area as a premier technology manufacturing destination.

The facility's operational status represents the fulfillment of commitments made during the initial agreement, transforming the region into a vital component of Apple's global supply chain network.