Apple reveals exciting product updates for students ahead of September event

Apple is preparing for its annual September event, set to unveil the iPhone 17 series and iOS 26. However, internal identifiers leaked and reported by MacRumors have revealed details about updates across seven product categories: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, and Vision Pro, offering a glimpse into Apple’s plans for 2025 and 2026, reported Hindustan Times.

HomePod mini upgrade

A new HomePod mini, codenamed B525, is in development with the T8310 architecture, matching recent Apple Watch models. Featuring a dual-core CPU and Neural Engine, it promises enhanced processing and audio capabilities compared to the current S5 chip-powered model.

Apple TV refresh

Apple TV is slated for an upgrade, transitioning from the A15 chip to the A17 Pro, previously used in the iPhone 15 Pro. This shift will boost performance, improve gaming capabilities, and support Apple’s artificial intelligence features. Apple is also testing its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth silicon for the device.

Studio display 2 development

References to a new Studio Display, codenamed J427 and J527, suggest a shift to mini-LED technology for improved brightness and contrast. The launch is anticipated around 2026, likely alongside Macs powered by the M5 chip.

iPad mini advancements

The next iPad mini will feature the A19 Pro chip, marking a significant upgrade from the current model. Apple is exploring OLED panels for future versions, though this change may not occur before 2026.

Entry-level iPad update

The affordable iPad is expected to receive a refresh in spring 2025 with the A18 chip, enabling Apple Intelligence support and enhanced processing while retaining its current design and price point.

Vision Pro 2 enhancements

The second-generation Vision Pro headset is linked to the upcoming M5 chip. While most hardware features may remain consistent, a new strap design is under consideration for improved comfort, with a potential release in late 2025.

Apple watch models

Upcoming Apple Watch models, including Series 11, Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, will use the S11 chip, building on the S9 and S10 architecture. Major performance upgrades are not expected this year, with more significant changes planned for future generations.