Tamil Nadu TET 2025: Exam dates shifted to mid-November due to administrative issues

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has announced a postponement of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 examination dates.

The exam, originally scheduled for November 1 and 2, 2025, will now be conducted on November 15 and 16, 2025. Paper I is set for November 15, while Paper II will be held on November 16. The board cited administrative reasons for the date change.

Aspiring teachers can verify these updated dates through the official TRB Tamil Nadu website at trb.tn.gov.in, where the official notification has been published.

Key exam details

The TNTET 2025 will feature 150 multiple-choice questions with a three-hour duration. The examination will follow the traditional OMR-based format, with hall tickets displaying specific exam dates, timings, and allocated centers.

Different passing criteria apply based on candidate categories:

General category: 60% that will be 90 marks minimum.

Scheduled Castes (SC), SC(A), Backward Classes (BC), BC(M), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Denotified Communities (DNC), and Person with Disability (PWD) candidates: 55% which will be 82 marks after rounding.

Scheduled Tribes (ST) category: 40%, a minimum of 60 marks

Registration timeline

The application window remains open until September 8, 2025. Candidates will have an opportunity to make corrections to their applications between September 9-11, 2025.

Hall tickets for eligible candidates will be made available on the official TRB website at trb.tn.gov.in closer to the examination dates.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly check trb.tn.gov.in for additional updates and detailed information.