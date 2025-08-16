News

Not all tech jobs are worth chasing in 2025 | Which roles are most at risk?

According to a study by Indeed, America’s biggest job platform, there has been a sharp fall in overall tech job postings.
While the technology sector was once seen as the fastest-growing sector, especially for young employees, it has now been hit with layoffs and hiring freezes.

Amid this shifting landscape, Indeed, America’s biggest job platform has issued a cautionary note: not all tech jobs are equally valuable in today’s market, as reported by Economic Times.

According to the study, there has been a sharp fall in overall tech job postings. Positions linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning continue to attract strong demand, while many traditional and entry-level roles are losing traction.

The slowdown comes as companies shift focus towards efficiency, automation, and AI-led integration, reducing dependence on labor-intensive development roles, added Economic Times.

Roles losing relevance

The analysis highlights several positions that are no longer considered “hot” in the job market:

  • Front-End Web Developers: Demand is shrinking as low-code platforms and pre-built design templates replace conventional skills.

  • QA Testers: Automated tools powered by AI are steadily reducing reliance on manual testing.

  • IT Support Specialists: With the rise of cloud-based services and self-service solutions, fewer in-house teams are required.

  • Blockchain Developers: The decline of cryptocurrencies and tighter regulations have sharply cut opportunities in this space.

Why this change?

Bernard points to three central forces reshaping hiring patterns in tech:

  • AI and automation: Work that once required large teams is increasingly streamlined by intelligent systems.

  • Remote work: Shifts in infrastructure have lowered demand for traditional IT positions.

  • Economic pressures: Selective hiring practices now prioritize innovation-focused and revenue-linked roles.

Numbers at a glance

Despite the downturn, certain roles remain highly sought after. These include AI/ML engineers, cybersecurity analysts, cloud architects, and data scientists, aligning with companies’ focus on intelligent systems, secure networks, and data-driven strategies.

The report lists the biggest changes in job postings:

Largest declines

  • Web Developer: –72 per cent

  • .NET Developer: –68 per cent

  • Java Developer: –68 per cent

  • Front-End Developer: –67 per cent

  • iOS Developer: –62 per cent

  • UX Designer: –61 per cent

  • Programmer Analyst: –58 per cent

  • QA Engineer: –57 per cent

  • Senior Java Developer: –55 per cent

  • Software Test Engineer: –53 per cent

Largest increases

  • SAP Lead: +356 per cent

  • AI/ML Engineer: +334 per cent

  • Oracle HCM Manager: +263 per cent

  • Data Center Technician: +144 per cent

  • SAP Consultant: +98 per cent

  • Oracle Consultant: +67 per cent

  • Staff Software Engineer: +60 per cent

  • Machine Learning Engineer: +59 per cent

  • Technology Lead: +51 per cent

  • Platform Engineer: +43 per cent

