Nearly 5,000 Intelligence Bureau jobs up for grabs, apply before tomorrow's deadline

According to a report by NDTV, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is set to close applications for 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive positions tomorrow, August 17. The registration process, which opened on July 26, offers a significant opportunity for job seekers across the country.

The recruitment drive targets candidates who have completed their Class 10 education or hold equivalent qualifications from recognised educational boards. A unique requirement for certain Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) positions includes language proficiency - applicants must demonstrate fluency in reading, writing, and speaking at least one specified regional language or dialect.

Eligibility criteria

Prospective candidates must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as of the application deadline date, August 17, 2025.

Application process

Interested applicants can complete their registration through the following steps:

Navigate to the official MHA portal at mha.gov.in

Locate and select the "IB Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025" registration option

Complete the registration process and create an account login

Complete the application form and process the required payment

Submit the completed application and save the confirmation document

Maintain a hard copy of all documents for future reference

The total cost for application includes a Rs 100 application fee plus a Rs 550 recruitment processing charge. Multiple payment options are available including debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI, and challan payments. Candidates should retain their payment receipts as proof of transaction.

Those seeking additional details are encouraged to visit the official Ministry of Home Affairs website for comprehensive information about the recruitment process.