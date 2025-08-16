MK Stalin inaugurates Kovilpatti sports hostel for school students

On Thursday, August 14, Chief Minister MK Stalin virtually inaugurated a pioneering Centre of Excellence sports hostel at the SDAT Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Kovilpatti, marking a significant step in nurturing young athletic talent, reported The New Indian Express.

Facility for young athletes

Constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore, this first-of-its-kind hostel for school students will support 60 students from classes 6 to 12. The initiative aims to sharpen their athletic skills, offering a dedicated environment for growth and development.

Built by the Youth Welfare and Sport Development Department, the two-storey facility boasts international-standard amenities, including a hostel, gym, meeting hall, media hall, and mess, ensuring a holistic training experience for young athletes.

Student selection and education

District sports officer Antony Athistaraj stated that the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will select beneficiary students. “The beneficiaries will study in nearby schools as per their choice,” said C Guru Chitra Shanmuga Bharathi, secretary of the Hockey Unit of Thoothukudi.

The stadium already hosts a Sports Hostel of Excellence (SHE) for college students, complementing the new facility. Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju and Antony Athistaraj attended the inauguration.