Medical students celebrate as DNB Final Theory results 2025 go live on official portal

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the results for the DNB Final Theory Examination 2025, marking a significant moment for aspiring medical specialists nationwide. According to a report by The Times of India, this development comes as a major relief for thousands of postgraduate medical students who have been eagerly awaiting their performance outcomes.

The examinations, which were conducted in late June 2025, represent a critical juncture for candidates pursuing their Diplomate of National Board (DNB) credentials across various medical specialties. These results serve as a gateway for students to progress toward their final practical examinations and ultimately complete their postgraduate medical training.

Candidates can now verify their results by visiting the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in and following a straightforward online process that requires their roll number and personal credentials.

Accessing your DNB results: A simple guide

Students looking to check their examination performance can follow these steps:

Navigate to the official NBEMS portal at natboard.edu.in Locate the "DNB Results / Examination" section on the main page or within the "Examinations" menu Select "DNB Final Theory Examination June 2025" Input your Roll Number/Candidate ID along with your Password/Date of Birth View and download your result certificate for record-keeping purposes

Support options for candidates

NBEMS has established specific provisions for students who wish to review their examination materials:

Digital answer scripts: Students who were unsuccessful in their attempts may obtain digital copies of their answer papers for Rs 100 per paper, with 18% GST applicable. This facility remains available for seven calendar days following the result announcement.

Re-evaluation process: Candidates who believe their answers were incorrectly marked as "Not Attempted" can apply for re-evaluation by paying Rs 500 per paper. This option must be exercised within ten calendar days of the result publication.

What's next

For those who have successfully cleared the theory component, the DNB Final Practical Examination represents the final hurdle in their academic journey. While NBEMS has not yet disclosed specific dates for these practical assessments, the examination schedule is expected to be published on the official portal in the coming days.

The practical examinations will test candidates' hands-on clinical skills and real-world application of their theoretical knowledge, completing the comprehensive evaluation process for DNB certification.