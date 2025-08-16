LIC Recruitment 2025: 841 AAO & AE vacancies announced, apply till September 5

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced 841 vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE) posts in 2025.

This includes 410 posts for AAO Specialist, 350 posts for AAO Generalist, and 81 posts for Assistant Engineer (AE), with the AE positions further divided into 50 for Civil and 31 for Electrical, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Candidates can apply until September 8, 2025, with the Prelims exam scheduled for October 3, 2025, followed by the Mains exam on November 8, 2025 (tentative). The admit card is expected to be released on September 26, 2025.

Application fee

General/ Other Backward Classes (OBC): Rs 700 + GST/charges

Reserved categories: Rs 85 + GST/charges

Selection process

The selection process for LIC AAO and AE recruitment will be conducted in four stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, Interview, and Medical Examination.

It is important to note that the Prelims marks will not be considered in the final merit list, and the English language test is only qualifying in nature, meaning its scores will not be counted for ranking.

Additionally, there will be no negative marking in either the Prelims or the Mains examination, giving candidates an added advantage while attempting the papers.

Exam pattern

The LIC AAO/AE Prelims exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour, consisting of 100 questions that carry a total of 70 marks.

The paper will have three sections: Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks), and English Language (30 questions, 30 marks).

While the English section is qualifying only and its marks will not be counted for ranking, candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks: 9 for SC/ST/PwBD and 10 for others. For the other two sections, the qualifying marks are 16 for SC/ST/PwBD and 18 for others. Each section will have a dedicated time of 20 minutes.