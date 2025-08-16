Jharkhand mourns loss of Education Minister Ramdas Soren

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, aged 62, passed away on August 15, 2025, at Apollo Hospital in Delhi due to a severe head injury sustained from a bathroom fall on August 2, reported The New Indian Express.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Kunal Sarangi confirmed the news, noting that family members were present at the hospital during his final moments.

Following the accident, Soren was initially treated at Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur. Due to the severity of his head injury and a history of kidney issues, he was airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi for advanced care. Despite being under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists and placed on life support, his condition remained critical until his demise.

A prominent JMM leader since 1980, Soren was the sitting MLA from Ghatshila and a key figure in the Kolhan region. He replaced Champai Soren in Hemant Soren’s cabinet after the latter joined the BJP. Re-elected in the 2024 Assembly polls, Soren continued to serve as a minister, leaving a lasting impact on Jharkhand’s political landscape.