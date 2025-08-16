Indian students turn away from UK? Visa data shows 42% drop in enrollments

For decades, the United States and the United Kingdom stood as the most sought-after destinations for Indian students; however, this trend is now changing.

With the US already tightening immigration norms, Britain has now followed suit, prompting a sharp fall in applications from Indian students and professionals, as per a report by The Times of India.

Visa numbers go down

Official numbers from the UK Home Office reveal that Indian students, traditionally the backbone of UK universities’ international enrollment, are enrolling in far smaller numbers. In 2023, Britain issued 159,371 study visas to Indian nationals. By 2024, the figure had dropped to 92,355, a 42 per cent fall..

Though India remains second only to China in student visa numbers, the drop highlights the impact of tighter immigration rules. Dependants have been hit hardest. From January 2024, only research scholars and those on government-funded programmes can bring family members. As a result, dependant applications plunged by 86 per cent between December 2023 and July 2025.

Why does this matter?

The numbers highlight more than a statistical drop; they signal a major recalibration of aspirations for Indian students and workers.

India’s growing young workforce, nearly 13 million new entrants each year, will not stop seeking opportunities abroad. But with the traditional Anglo-American dream becoming harder to attain, the flow may redirect toward countries with more flexible policies, or perhaps even within India itself.

The UK has long promoted itself as an open, globally connected society, powered by international talent. Yet the latest visa data tells another story: the appeal is fading, particularly among Indians, who have historically formed the largest share of international students and workers.