Calicut University announces results for THESE courses | Details here

The University of Calicut has announced the results for the B.Ed second semester and MSc Chemistry third semester examinations today, August 16, 2025, as reported by The Times of India.

Students can now check the scrutiny result for the second-semester B.Ed Exam and the revaluation result for the third-semester MSc Chemistry OTRS Exam on the official website, uoc.ac.in .

This release comes just two days after the University published a series of results on August 14, 2025. On that date, results for the fourth-semester scrutiny of MA Economics, MSc Chemistry, MSc Botany, and Master of Social Work (MSW) programmes were declared.

How to download?

Students can follow the steps below to check and download their results once available on the official portal:

Go to the official website of Calicut University: uoc.ac.in. Click on the Result link displayed on the homepage. A new page will open. Select the relevant course or subject link. Enter your registration number and other required credentials, then click on submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save the result, and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also use the direct result link provided on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the portal for updates on upcoming announcements and essential academic events.