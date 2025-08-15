YouTube’s AI is coming for kids pretending to be grown-ups | This is how

YouTube has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States to detect when children are posing as adults on its platform, a move aimed at protecting minors from sensitive or age-inappropriate content.

The change comes as Google-owned YouTube, along with platforms like Instagram and TikTok, faces mounting scrutiny over how well they shield children from adult-oriented material, as reported by AFP.

How it works

According to James Beser, YouTube’s Youth Director of Product Management, a form of AI known as machine learning will estimate users’ ages based on multiple factors, including the types of videos they watch and how long they’ve had their accounts.

“This technology will allow us to infer a user’s age and then use that signal, regardless of the birthday in the account, to deliver our age-appropriate product experiences and protections,” Beser explained.

YouTube says the age-estimation model is an upgrade to existing systems already used to determine user age. If the system believes someone is a minor, they will be prompted to verify their age using a credit card, selfie, or government ID.

Global pressure to protect children

Social media companies are often accused of failing to safeguard children online. In Australia, a new law will soon ban anyone under 16 from YouTube, with Communications Minister Anika Wells warning of “predatory algorithms” and highlighting that four in ten Australian children have reported seeing harmful content on the site, added AFP.

Australia’s legislation, which also applies to Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, is considered among the strictest in the world. It is set to take effect on December 10 and is being closely watched by other countries considering similar bans.

YouTube’s response

When the law was announced last year, YouTube stressed its difference from social media platforms.

“Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It’s not social media.” the company said in a statement.