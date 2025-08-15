WBJEE 2025 scorecard release awaited as legal hurdles keep thousands in suspense

According to a report by NDTV, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is anticipated to announce the WBJEE 2025 results in the coming days, ending a prolonged wait for thousands of aspiring engineering students.

The results have faced significant delays exceeding a month due to ongoing legal complications related to the revised Other Backward Classes (OBC) state list. The board plans to release both the examination results and an updated merit list simultaneously once the legal matters are resolved.

Students will be able to access their scorecards through the board's official portal at wbjeeb.nic.in once the results go live.

Steps to access WBJEE 2025 results:

Navigate to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Locate and click the WBJEEB 2025 Result link on the homepage of the website

Enter the required admit card number on the new page that appears

View the displayed result on screen

Save and download the scorecard for record-keeping and future requirements.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination serves as the gateway for undergraduate admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture programs across government and private institutions throughout West Bengal.

For reference, the 2024 WBJEE results were announced at 3 pm with scorecard access beginning an hour later at 4 pm on June 6.

The current delay has created significant anxiety among students and parents who are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this crucial state-level entrance examination that determines admission prospects for thousands of candidates.

Aspirants are recommended to regularly monitor the official website wbjeeb.nic.in for any new updates