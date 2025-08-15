“Too much brown”: Viral video of NYU graduates sparks online backlash | WATCH here

A video of New York University (NYU) graduates sharing their joy about landing jobs right after graduation has turned into a point of controversy after social media users claimed that almost none of the students featured were American.

As reported by The Times of India, while many users complained that “all of them were Indians,” this was not entirely accurate, as most appeared to be Asians.

The video did not reveal their names, and assumptions about nationality were based solely on the graduates’ appearance and accents.

Captioned “NYU just posted a video of where their graduates are heading to work after college. Anyone notice anything in this video?” The clip was widely seen as rage bait.