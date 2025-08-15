PM Modi unveils Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, GST reforms & celebrates women’s empowerment on I-Day

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday, August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a scheme aimed at supporting young people entering the private sector job market.

“My country’s youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented... Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive Rs 15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 3.5 crore new employment opportunities for the youth,” Modi said.

The initiative is expected to benefit over 3.5 crore young individuals by providing financial aid, and incentivising companies, to create more jobs.

Empowering women: Two crore ‘lakhpati didis’

During his speech, PM Modi celebrated the rapid rise of women’s economic empowerment, noting that two crore women have become ‘lakhpati didis’ in a short span of time.

He acknowledged their presence at the Red Fort, emphasising their significant contribution to the nation’s progress.

Next-generation GST reforms by Diwali

Prime Minister Modi announced that the government will introduce the next phase of GST reforms by Diwali 2025, describing it as a “bahut bada tohfa” (big gift) for all Indians. “By this Diwali, you will see a new, simplified GST structure that makes life easier for the common man and strengthens our economy,” he said.

The reforms will focus on rationalising tax slabs, reducing GST rates on essential, and everyday-use items, and enhancing compliance, and transparency to provide relief to households and boost consumption.