NEET MDS 2025 cut-off scores drop across all categories — will this open doors for more aspirants?

As reported by The Indian Express, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare delivered welcome news to dental aspirants on August 14 by significantly reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET MDS 2025. The substantial reduction of 19.863 percentiles applies uniformly across all categories including General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Unreserved- Person with Disability (UR-PWD) candidates.

The entrance examination, which was conducted on April 19 with results announced on May 15, now sees dramatically lowered thresholds for qualification. Under the revised criteria, General category candidates need to secure 30.137 percentile (197 marks) compared to the original 50 percentile requirement. Similarly, SC/ST/OBC candidates now qualify at 20.137 percentile (168 marks), down from the initial 40 percentile benchmark, while General-PWD candidates need 25.137 percentile (182 marks) instead of the previous 45 percentile.

No rank alterations despite cut-off changes

Importantly, the ministry has maintained that NEET MDS 2025 ranks published in the NBEMS result on May 15 remain unchanged despite the revised qualifying criteria. This decision ensures that while more students become eligible for postgraduate dental admissions, the merit order established earlier stays intact.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), responsible for overseeing the NEET MDS counselling process, will now need to reopen registration for the 2025 counselling round to accommodate the expanded pool of qualified candidates.

Impact on admission process

The revised cut-offs are expected to significantly increase the number of eligible candidates for PG dental courses across the country. With the Dental Council of India having set June 30 as the completion deadline for mandatory internship, this development comes as crucial relief for many aspirants who previously fell short of the qualifying marks.

Students seeking clarification on results, scorecards, and ranks can reach NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through their communication portal at exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main .

Candidates are advised to monitor the MCC website at mcc.nic.in for the latest counselling updates.

The NEET MDS counselling covers 50% All India Quota seats, while state authorities manage the remaining 50% through separate state-level processes. Qualified candidates must complete registration and submit their course and college preferences within designated timelines to secure admission.