India's semiconductor leap and historic Independence Day address by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, August 15, that India’s first indigenously developed semiconductor chip will hit the market by the end of 2025.

During his 79th Independence Day address, he said, "By the end of this year, made in India, made by the people of India, made in India chips will come to the market." He highlighted the progress in the sector, noting that six semiconductor units are already operational, with four additional units recently approved, reported PTI.

Record-breaking Independence Day speech

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surpassed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s record by delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, second only to Jawaharlal Nehru’s 17 consecutive addresses from 1947 to 1963.

Indira Gandhi delivered 16 Independence Day speeches as prime minister, with 11 consecutive addresses during her tenure from January 1966 to March 1977 and January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Nehru, India’s longest-serving prime minister, spoke 17 times from the Red Fort. Other prime ministers, including Lal Bahadur Shastri (1964-1965, two speeches), Morarji Desai (post-emergency, two speeches), Chaudhari Charan Singh (1979, one speech), Rajiv Gandhi (post-Indira Gandhi, five speeches), VP Singh (1990, one speech), PV Narasimha Rao (1991-1995, four speeches), HD Deve Gowda (1996, one speech), Inder Kumar Gujral (1997, one speech), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1998-2004, six speeches), and Manmohan Singh (2004-2014, ten speeches), have also addressed the nation from the Red Fort.