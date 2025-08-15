Google's artistic tribute: Special doodle showcases India's journey on 79th Independence Day

Google has unveiled a distinctive doodle to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025. The artistic tribute highlights the nation's remarkable journey through various accomplishments spanning space exploration, world chess championships, cricket victories, and international cinema recognition, according to the report by NDTV.

The creative artwork comes from the talented duo Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, who have crafted six individual tiles that blend India's diverse regional artistic traditions with significant national milestones.

According to Google's official statement, "This Doodle celebrates India's Independence Day. On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom after nearly two centuries of British rule, officially becoming a sovereign republic."

The search giant emphasised the historical significance, noting how "The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world's largest democracy."

Each tile in the doodle represents a unique artistic style from different Indian regions - from Rajasthan's distinctive Jaipur blue pottery to West Bengal's intricate terracotta relief work. This approach not only showcases India's rich cultural diversity but also weaves in celebrations of national achievements.

The 2025 doodle follows last year's architectural theme, which was created by freelance artist Vrinda Zaveri and featured six doors and windows representing India's architectural heritage. That design incorporated traditional elements in vibrant colors including blue, yellow, green, saffron, and brown, along with imagery of India's national bird, the peacock.

Understanding Google doodles

Google Doodles serve as thematic designs that replace the standard Google logo on the homepage to mark special occasions, celebrate notable personalities, and commemorate significant achievements.

The concept originated in 1998 when Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin created the first doodle as a simple message indicating their attendance at the Burning Man festival. The tradition evolved internationally in 2000 with France's Bastille Day celebration, and reached a new milestone in 2010 with the launch of the first interactive doodle game celebrating Pac-Man's 30th anniversary on May 21.