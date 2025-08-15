Building near Humayun’s Tomb collapses in Delhi’s Nizamuddin; over 10 rescued

Rescue operations are still underway, officials from the Delhi Fire Services confirmed.

According to PTI, the incident came to light around 4.30 pm when Delhi Fire Services received a call about a portion of a dome falling.

However, sources told Hindustan Times that the collapse occurred in the roof of another building located outside the tomb premises.

“I work at Humayun Tomb. When we heard the noise, my supervisor came running. We called for people and the administration. Slowly, we took out the people who were trapped,” eyewitness Vishal Kumar told PTI.

A rescue operation involving Delhi Police and fire services is currently underway at the complex.

DCP (Southeast) confirmed to Hindustan Timesthat 10 to 12 people have been rescued from the debris.

“SHO and local staff rushed to the spot within five minutes and began the rescue. Soon after, Fire personnel and CATS ambulances also arrived. Later, the NDRF joined the rescue efforts,” the DCP said.

As of now, rescue operations are still in progress, and authorities are expected to share further details as the situation develops.