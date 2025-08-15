Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025: CSBC set to unveil results for 19,838 vacancy drive

According to a report by The Times of India, the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is preparing to release the provisional answer key for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 shortly. The answer key will be made available for download on the official portal csbc.bihar.gov.in once it is published.

The written examination took place across multiple dates — July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3 — serving as the initial phase of the selection procedure. The test format included 100 multiple-choice questions, with each question worth one mark, and candidates were given a two-hour timeframe to complete the paper.

This recruitment initiative targets filling 19,838 constable positions throughout Bihar. Once the answer key becomes available, those who clear the written test will advance to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The CSBC plans to select candidates for the PET stage based on merit, maintaining a ratio of five times relative to the total number of vacancies.

Download process for the answer key

When the CSBC Bihar Police Constable answer key 2025 goes live, candidates should follow these steps to access the answer key:

1. Navigate to the official CSBC portal at csbc.bihar.gov.in

2. Locate and click the Bihar Police Constable answer key 2025 link on the main page

3. Input registered login details

4. Submit credentials and save the answer key for reference

Aspirants are recommended to regularly monitor the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in for comprehensive information regarding the CSBC Bihar Constable police answer key 2025.

