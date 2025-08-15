Bihar caps prelim exam fee at Rs 100, scraps mains fee for state recruitment tests

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, August 15, announced that all state-level competitive examinations will now have a uniform preliminary test fee of Rs 100.

As reported by India Today, the new rule applies to exams conducted by bodies such as the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, and the Central Constable Selection Board.

Under the new arrangement, candidates who qualify the prelims stage will not have to pay any fee to appear for the mains examination.

‘Direct benefit to lakhs of youth’

Nitish Kumar, in a post on X, said the decision will directly benefit lakhs of young people in Bihar aspiring for government jobs. He stressed that recruitment has been a key focus of his administration, with several measures introduced over the years to support job seekers.