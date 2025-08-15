Acer's Puducherry hub set to generate employment with 300,000-unit laptop production capacity

According to a report by The Hindu, Taiwanese electronics major, Acer has expanded its local manufacturing operations by partnering with Plumage Solutions to establish a new IT hardware facility in Puducherry on Wednesday (August 13, 2025). The facility will manufacture computer monitors, All-in-One (AIO) desktops, servers, workstations and power adapters.

The company stated that this localisation initiative is designed to boost domestic production, reduce import dependency, and meet growing demand from both urban and emerging markets. The Puducherry facility is expected to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce delivery times while maintaining competitive pricing. It is also seen as an opportunity for employment amid the rising layoff trend across the country.

With an annual production capacity of 300,000 laptop units, the facility is anticipated to generate new employment opportunities. The Plumage Group has committed to investing Rs 50 crore over the next 3-4 years to enhance Acer's manufacturing capacity and capabilities in India.

Harish Kohli, President & MD of Acer India, described India as a strategic pillar for the company's future growth and emphasised the facility's role in supporting the Government of India's electronics self-reliance vision. The collaboration aims to bring global processes, advanced technology, and high-quality manufacturing standards to domestic production, creating a robust and agile supply chain that serves the Indian market more efficiently.

Mukesh Gupta, Managing Director of Plumage Group, characterised the partnership as more than a commercial arrangement, calling it a shared commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem that combines Acer's product expertise with Plumage's engineering and manufacturing capabilities.