Students rally for monthly relief: DU faces pressure for menstrual leave policy

According to a report by India Today, Delhi University became the center of student activism on Wednesday, August 13, as the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organised a significant protest at the Arts Faculty, demanding the implementation of menstrual leave for female students.

The demonstration, which drew considerable attention with police presence, centered around NSUI's call for Delhi University to grant women students 12 days of menstrual leave per semester.

NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary framed the issue as a fundamental right, stating his organisation would persist until the university adopts this policy.

Campus equality movement gains momentum

The protest featured a signature campaign launched by NSUI to build support for their menstrual leave proposal.

The student organisation highlighted the direct connection between menstrual health and academic success, pointing to how it affects mental wellbeing and campus involvement for female students.

NSUI argued that current policies force many female students to choose between missing classes, or enduring physical discomfort to satisfy attendance requirements.

The organisation demanded that Delhi University create explicit policies addressing these challenges, while ensuring no academic penalties for students using menstrual leave.

Educational access and biological reality

Protesters emphasised the inseparable link between menstrual health and educational opportunity. They maintained that university policies must acknowledge the biological realities affecting nearly half the student population.

NSUI positioned menstrual leave not merely as a compassionate gesture but as a fundamental matter of academic accessibility and fairness.

The organisation cited examples from Indian and international institutions that already provide menstrual leave, demonstrating the policy's established precedent.

Nationwide reform vision

The student union committed to extending its advocacy beyond Delhi University, to educational institutions across the country, pushing for comprehensive gender-sensitive reforms.

The demonstration represented more than just leave policy demands – it signalled a broader movement to transform academic standards toward greater inclusivity and support.