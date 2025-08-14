SBI releases first waiting list for Junior Associate recruitment | Details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the first waiting list for its Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment, to fill vacancies left after some candidates did not join or resigned.

Those who were on the waiting list can now check their selection status at the official website: sbi.co.in. The document lists the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates, as per a report by The Telegraph.

Selection remains provisional

SBI has clarified that the current selection is provisional. Final appointment depends on:

Clearing the local language proficiency test





Meeting all eligibility criteria





Verifying the authenticity of details submitted during registration





Special recruitment for Ladakh

The list also covers the special recruitment drive for the Union Territory of Ladakh (Leh and Kargil Valley), where 13 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase. These candidates were considered after previously selected applicants either did not join or resigned, creating fresh vacancies.

Exam and vacancy details

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 was announced on June 11 for 14,191 vacancies. The Main exam took place on April 10 and 12, 2025, for candidates who cleared the prelims. Separately, SBI has already issued the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for 6,589 new Junior Associate vacancies, with applications open until August 26, 2025.

Candidates should regularly check the SBI career portal for the latest updates on the recruitment process, further lists, and joining formalities.