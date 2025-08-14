PM Modi honours survivors' resilience on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Thursday, August 14, calling upon citizens to strengthen national unity while honouring those who endured unimaginable suffering during the 1947 division of India.

According to a report by NDTV, the Prime Minister's message emphasised both remembrance and resilience on this solemn annual observance.

Observed every August 14, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as a stark reminder of one of the darkest periods in the subcontinent's history. Modi described the partition as a "tragic chapter of our history," acknowledging the massive upheaval that displaced millions and tore families apart across newly drawn borders.

The human cost of partition remains staggering, with lakhs of people losing their lives in widespread communal violence that engulfed the region. Countless families were forced to abandon their ancestral homes, carrying little more than hope for survival as they crossed into unfamiliar territories.

However, Modi's message also celebrated the extraordinary resilience of partition survivors. Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted their remarkable ability to rebuild lives from ruins. "It is also a day to honour their grit... their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh," he wrote.