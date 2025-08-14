PhD scholar snubs governor, receives degree from vice-chancellor in political protest

A report from The Hindu detailed how a research scholar made a bold political statement during a university convocation ceremony in Tamil Nadu.

At Wednesday's 32nd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU), Jean Joseph deliberately bypassed Governor RN Ravi to receive her doctoral degree directly from Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar instead.

The PhD scholar, who researched 'Micro Finance' after completing her MBA, was among 759 candidates receiving degrees at the ceremony.

Joseph, who is married to DMK's Nagercoil town deputy secretary Rajan, justified her actions by stating that the governor "has done nothing for Tamils and Tamil Nadu, and is working against the State."

She expressed her preference to receive the degree from Dr Chandrasekar, whom she described as "a scholar."

The incident unfolded during MSU's established convocation protocol, where candidates arrive on stage with their pre-distributed degree certificates for formal photographs with dignitaries.

When Joseph reached the dais, she walked past the Governor, and handed her certificate to the Vice-Chancellor, despite his advice to present it to the chief guest.

Joseph later revealed that fellow candidates appreciated her decision, explaining that her support for the "Dravidian Model" government and opposition to what she perceives as the Governor's anti-state activities motivated her protest.

The scholar posed for photographs with the Vice-Chancellor before returning to her seat, completing her demonstration against the constitutional head.