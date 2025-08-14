Oracle slashes cloud division jobs as AI spending goes up

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Oracle, a technology company that provides products and services primarily focused on cloud computing and database management, has reduced its cloud division workforce by more than 150 positions in the Seattle area this week, as the company grapples with the financial pressures of expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure capabilities.

Seattle HQ hit hard

The job cuts primarily affected Oracle's cloud unit, which has long been headquartered in Seattle. Employees received notification of their termination this week, with the company citing both strategic restructuring, and performance-related issues as factors behind the reductions, Bloomberg reported.

Despite the layoffs in Seattle, Oracle continues to recruit for cloud positions in Tennessee. The technology firm has not responded to requests for comment regarding the scope of the workforce reduction.

The ongoing trend

Oracle joins a growing list of major technology companies implementing cost-cutting measures while simultaneously investing heavily in artificial intelligence capabilities.

Microsoft has eliminated approximately 15,000 positions this year, while both Amazon and Meta have also reduced their workforces as they balance AI investments with operational efficiency.

Cloud business and the financial impact

The company's cloud business has been driving significant investor confidence, with Oracle shares trading near all-time highs. A major milestone was reached in June when Oracle secured a substantial agreement with OpenAI for approximately 4.5 gigawatts of US data center capacity.

However, these ambitious AI infrastructure projects require multi-billion-dollar commitments to expand server farms capable of meeting surging demand for AI processing power. The substantial capital expenditure has impacted Oracle's financial position, with the company reporting negative free cash flow for the fiscal year that ended in May.

In June's regulatory filings, Oracle acknowledged that periodic workforce adjustments are standard practice as part of strategic modifications, organisational restructuring, and performance management initiatives.

The company further noted that such restructuring efforts may temporarily impact productivity levels.