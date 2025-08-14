IFFCO opens gates for September 4 AGT exam: Hall tickets now available

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has made the admit cards available for the Agricultural Graduate Trainee Test (AGT) through its official portal.

The nationwide examination is scheduled for September 4, 2025.

The Agricultural Graduate Trainee online examination will be conducted across multiple centers throughout the country on September 4.

Qualified candidates can retrieve their hall tickets from the official website at http://www.iffco.in.

Candidates need to use their registered login details to obtain their admit cards. A direct download option is also provided for convenience.

Key details

The Computer-Based Online Test for Agricultural Graduate Trainees is set for Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The organising body is the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), and the position being recruited for is Agriculture Graduate Trainee.

Steps to download the Hall ticket 2025

Candidates can obtain their IFFCO AGT admit card by following these steps: