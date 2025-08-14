IFFCO opens gates for September 4 AGT exam: Hall tickets now available

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has made the admit cards available for the Agricultural Graduate Trainee Test (AGT) through its official portal.
The nationwide examination is scheduled for September 4, 2025.
The Agricultural Graduate Trainee online examination will be conducted across multiple centers throughout the country on September 4.
Qualified candidates can retrieve their hall tickets from the official website at http://www.iffco.in.
Candidates need to use their registered login details to obtain their admit cards. A direct download option is also provided for convenience.
Key details
The Computer-Based Online Test for Agricultural Graduate Trainees is set for Thursday, September 4, 2025.
The organising body is the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), and the position being recruited for is Agriculture Graduate Trainee.
The hall tickets have been released, and the examination will be conducted online. Candidates can access all information through the official portal at http://www.iffco.in.
Steps to download the Hall ticket 2025
Candidates can obtain their IFFCO AGT admit card by following these steps:
Navigate to the official portal at http://www.iffco.in/
Locate and click the IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage
Enter your login credentials in the new window that appears
Submit the required information to access your admit card
Download and print the hall ticket for exam day use, and keep a digital copy for records