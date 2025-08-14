IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 likely to be out soon | Check steps to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Probationary Officers (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 admit cards shortly, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: ibps.in.

According to the official schedule, the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 will be held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. Those who clear the prelims will move on to the mains exam, followed by the interview round.

How to download?



To download, IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: ibps.in

On the homepage, click the link to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View your admit card on the screen.

Download and print it for exam day.



It is important to note that the admit card is mandatory for entry on the exam day.

Recently, IBPS also issued admit cards for the Pre-Examination Training (PET), held online for candidates from reserved and minority communities. The institute clarified that attending PET does not guarantee selection in any participating bank.

This recruitment drive will fill 5,208 PO vacancies across participating banks.