Criminal charges now grounds for OCI card cancellation under new government rules

The Indian government has introduced stringent new provisions for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) that make criminal charges, and convictions grounds for card cancellation, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In a gazette notification released on Tuesday, August 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that OCI cards and registrations will face cancellation if cardholders are involved in criminal proceedings.

The new framework specifically targets individuals who have been sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more, or those who have been charge-sheeted for offences carrying a punishment of seven years or more.

Key provisions of the new rules:

The MHA notification outlines two primary scenarios for OCI cancellation:

Cardholders sentenced to jail terms of two years or longer

Individuals charge-sheeted for crimes that carry potential sentences of seven years or more

Home affairs ministry officials told news agency ANI that these measures aim to strengthen the OCI registration framework. Significantly, the rules apply regardless of where the criminal conviction occurs, whether in India or abroad, as long as the offence is recognised under Indian law.

Existing cancellation grounds remain:

The Ministry of External Affairs continues to maintain several other grounds for OCI cancellation, including:

Fraudulent registration through false representation or concealment of material facts

Displaying disaffection towards India's Constitution

Trading or communicating with enemies during wartime

Criminal sentencing within five years of registration

Actions deemed contrary to India's sovereignty, security, or international relations

About the OCI scheme

Launched in 2005, the Overseas Citizens of India scheme allows foreign nationals of Indian origin to visit India without requiring a visa. The status is available to individuals who held Indian citizenship on or after January 26, 1950, though it excludes anyone with Pakistani or Bangladeshi citizenship history or their descendants.