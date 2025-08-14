China to launch new ‘K visa’ for young talent in science and technology sector | What we know so far

China is all set to introduce a new visa category for young science and technology talents, following a decision by the State Council.

China's State Council, led by Premier Li Qiang, has approved changes to its Entry-Exit Administration regulations, introducing a brand-new K visa specifically designed to attract young science and technology professionals, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.



The announcement came via an official decree signed by Premier Li Qiang on August 14, 2025, and will officially take effect on October 1, 2025.

K visa: Highlights

Designed for emerging researchers, tech start-up founders, and innovators under a certain age threshold.

Applicants must meet eligibility criteria established by Chinese authorities and provide supporting documentation, though specifics have not yet been disclosed

Aimed at channeling skilled global talent into China's rapidly evolving sectors like AI, biotechnology, green energy, and advanced manufacturing

Wider context

This visa initiative comes amid a global reshuffle of talent policies. Following immigration crackdowns in the United States, Asian countries are positioning themselves as alternative hubs. Japan, for instance, is offering incentives to attract students affected by the US policy changes,

China’s move signals its ambition to remain competitive by attracting STEM talent, aligning with its broader strategy to become a global innovation powerhouse.

More details, like age limit or eligibility criteria for the K visa, are yet to be announced. Interested individuals are advised to watch for further updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese embassies.