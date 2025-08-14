BSc Nursing students can now take 5th semester exams without clearing all previous papers: INC

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) has relaxed its examination regulations for BSc Nursing students nationwide, allowing candidates to appear for the fifth semester examination without first clearing all previous semester papers.

The change comes after multiple student representations flagged how delayed supplementary exams, often conducted late by universities, were disrupting academic continuity, creating uncertainty for subsequent semesters, and even impacting student loan approvals, as per a report by The Telegraph.

What’s changed

Previously, under sub-para 16(i) of the examination regulations, students were required to clear all pending papers before being eligible for the fifth semester exam. This clause has now been deleted, meaning students can progress in their studies despite having backlogs, provided they continue to meet other academic requirements.

However, the rule for attending consecutive semesters remains unchanged. Under the revised Para 16:

All previous examinations must be cleared before the seventh semester.



All pending papers must be cleared before the final year examination.



The maximum time limit to complete the BSc Nursing course remains eight years.





Why it matters

This reform is expected to help nursing students maintain their academic and career timelines without unnecessary delays, while still ensuring that all degree requirements are met before graduation.

The official notification is available on the INC website.