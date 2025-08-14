BBAU releases CUET-UG 2025 Round 1 cut-off and merit list | More details here

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has announced the Common University cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 Round 1 cut-off on its official website. Alongside the cut-off, the university has published the first merit list containing the names of selected candidates.

Applicants whose names appear in the BBAU First Merit List PDF can now proceed with document verification and fee payment for provisional admission.

Once the Round 1 counselling concludes, BBAU will release the list of vacant seats for the next round, as reported by Shiksha.com.

BBAU counselling schedule

According to the official notice, the counselling process will take place in two phases, followed by two spot counselling rounds.

Check the complete schedule here:

Preparation & declaration of First Merit List: August 12, 2025

Provisional Document Verification by DAC on Samarth Portal: August 13, 2025

Last date for fee submission to confirm provisional admission: August 17, 2025

Declaration of vacant seats: August 18, 2025

Preparation & declaration of Second Merit List: August 19, 2025





How to check the BBAU CUET 2025 cut-off & merit list