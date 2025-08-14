News

BBAU releases CUET-UG 2025 Round 1 cut-off and merit list | More details here

Applicants whose names appear in the BBAU First Merit List can now proceed with document verification and fee payment for provisional admission
BBAU releases CUET-UG 2025 Round 1 merit list
BBAU releases CUET-UG 2025 Round 1 merit list(Image: Official website)
Published on

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has announced the Common University cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 Round 1 cut-off on its official website. Alongside the cut-off, the university has published the first merit list containing the names of selected candidates.

Once the Round 1 counselling concludes, BBAU will release the list of vacant seats for the next round, as reported by Shiksha.com.

BBAU counselling schedule

According to the official notice, the counselling process will take place in two phases, followed by two spot counselling rounds.

Check the complete schedule here:

  • Preparation & declaration of First Merit List: August 12, 2025

  • Provisional Document Verification by DAC on Samarth Portal: August 13, 2025

  • Last date for fee submission to confirm provisional admission: August 17, 2025

  • Declaration of vacant seats: August 18, 2025

  • Preparation & declaration of Second Merit List: August 19, 2025

How to check the BBAU CUET 2025 cut-off & merit list

  1. Go to the official BBAU website — bbau.ac.in or bbau.ac.in/admissionsug2025

  2. Click on ‘Score List UG & Diploma Programme 2025-2026’

  3. The Round 1 CUET UG Merit List 2025 will appear on the screen

  4. Search for your name and details

  5. If shortlisted, follow the next steps in the BBAU CUET UG Admission Process 2025

BBAU
CUET-UG 2025

