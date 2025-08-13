Want to work at the UN? Here’s how you can get started

For many, working with international bodies like the United Nations (UN), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), or United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is more than just employment.

It’s a chance to make a global impact, because these organisations contribute to peace, education, children’s welfare, and sustainable development while offering rewarding careers.

About the organisations

The UN, established in 1945 after World War II, is the world’s largest international organisation, with 193 member states working on peacekeeping, human rights, climate action, humanitarian aid, and international law.

UNESCO focuses on promoting peace through cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication. It plays a major role in preserving World Heritage sites and ensuring access to quality education.

UNICEF, founded in 1946, works in over 190 countries to protect children’s rights and improve their health, education, and well-being, especially in crises.

Steps to apply

As noted by NDTV, opportunities are regularly posted on the official websites of the UN, UNESCO, and UNICEF. Prospective applicants should:

Browse job openings, internships, and volunteer roles suited to their skills and experience. Create an online profile on the respective recruitment portals, detailing personal information, education, and work history. Keep your CV updated and write a cover letter highlighting your alignment with the organisation’s mission. Apply for relevant positions and track applications via the portals. The selection process may include written tests, interviews, and assessment centres.

Officials emphasise the importance of monitoring application deadlines. Keep tabs on the official websites, to not miss out on opportunities.