UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2025 to be out soon at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Admit Card 2025 in the second week of August 2025. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC Prelims 2025 can download their hall tickets from upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will begin on August 22, 2025. As noted by NDTV, the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination centre and will carry details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, venue, and reporting time. Without a printed copy, entry will not be allowed.

UPSC CSE Mains 2025: How to download the hall ticket

Visit upsc.gov.in Go to “Admit Card” under the What’s New section or Examinations menu Click on “Download e-Admit Card for UPSC Examination” Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number, Date of Birth, and complete the captcha Click “Submit” and download the admit card Take a clear printout for exam day

Candidates should verify all details on the hall ticket and report discrepancies to UPSC immediately.

UPSC CSE 2025: Exam structure

The Civil Services Examination has two stages:

Preliminary Examination: Consists of two objective-type papers of 200 marks each, with two hours allotted per paper. General Studies Paper 2 is qualifying, requiring a 33% minimum. One-third of the marks for a question are deducted for each wrong answer.

Main Examination: Comprises nine descriptive papers totalling 1750 marks, followed by a 275-mark Personality Test. Two language papers are qualifying in nature, while merit is calculated based on the Essay, General Studies, and optional subject papers. Final rank determines the service allotted to each candidate.