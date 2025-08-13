UP government transfers land for permanent EFLU Lucknow campus at Re 1/year lease

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted 2.32 hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, in a bid to boost quality education in English and foreign languages.
Located in Chakauli village of Pargana Bijnor in Sarojini Nagar tehsil, Lucknow district, the land has been leased to the central university at the nominal rate of Re 1 per year, an official statement said.
Programs offered at EFLU Lucknow
The upcoming campus will host programmes such as BA (Hons) English, MA English, MA Linguistics, MA English Literature, the Postgraduate Diploma in the Teaching of English (PGDTE), and PhD, along with part-time courses in French, German, Russian, and Spanish, reported PTI.
Currently, the Lucknow centre operates from a temporary facility on Kanpur Road.
Lucknow Campus to be a centre of excellence
Speaking at the land transfer ceremony on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said, “The state government is committed to providing the youth of Uttar Pradesh with linguistic education of global standards.”
He added that the new EFLU campus would “lead to unprecedented growth in the quality of education and facilities” in the state.
EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof N Nagaraju called the move a milestone, saying, “This land transfer is a historic step for the long-term development of the institution. The Lucknow campus will be developed into an excellent centre for linguistic education and research.”