UP government transfers land for permanent EFLU Lucknow campus at Re 1/year lease

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted 2.32 hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, in a bid to boost quality education in English and foreign languages.

Located in Chakauli village of Pargana Bijnor in Sarojini Nagar tehsil, Lucknow district, the land has been leased to the central university at the nominal rate of Re 1 per year, an official statement said.

Programs offered at EFLU Lucknow

The upcoming campus will host programmes such as BA (Hons) English, MA English, MA Linguistics, MA English Literature, the Postgraduate Diploma in the Teaching of English (PGDTE), and PhD, along with part-time courses in French, German, Russian, and Spanish, reported PTI.

Currently, the Lucknow centre operates from a temporary facility on Kanpur Road.

Lucknow Campus to be a centre of excellence