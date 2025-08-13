Two students mauled by dogs on Bengaluru campus amid unrest over SC order in Delhi

Two college students were severely injured in a stray dog attack inside the Jnanabharathi campus near Kengeri on Tuesday, August 12, as per a report by PTI.

The victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital for immediate treatment.

Police identified the students as Sujanya G J from Haveri, and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both pursuing an integrated MSc in Economics, at the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, which is located within the Jnanabharathi campus.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner, Health and Sanitation Department, BBMP, confirmed the hospitalisation.

“They are fine now. But I am not very sure of the exact details of the case. We are awaiting a detailed veterinary report,” Kishor told PTI.

Officials suspect that a pack of dogs was involved in the attack. The incident comes just weeks after a 68-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in the city. Earlier, BBMP officials said the matter came to light when passersby reported an injured man lying on the ground.

In another recent case, two children were hospitalised after developing symptoms of rabies following dog bites.

Activists and local residents have since renewed calls for the creation, and enforcement of a comprehensive stray management policy, in Bengaluru.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to remove stray dogs from all localities and place them in dedicated shelters, a move some activists have criticised as “unscientific” and “infeasible”.