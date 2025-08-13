News

TNPSC CCE 2 Exam 2025: Last day to register for Group II, IIA services | Check details here

Last day to register for TNPSC CCE 2 exam
Last day to register for TNPSC CCE 2 exam
Published on

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA Services) today, Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications on the official website: tnpsc.gov.in.

The correction window will remain open from August 18 to 20, 2025. 

The preliminary examination is scheduled for September 28, 2025, and will serve only as a screening test. l

Marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered while preparing the final merit list for qualified candidates proceeding to the main examination.

Application fees

  • One-time registration fee: Rs 150

  • Preliminary exam fee: Rs 100 (payable during application submission, unless exempted)

Fees can be paid online via net banking, credit/debit cards, or UPI before the application deadline.

How to apply

  1. Visit tnpsc.gov.in

  2. Click on the CCE 2 Exam 2025 application link

  3. Complete the registration process

  4. Log in, fill the form, and pay the applicable fee

  5. Submit and download the confirmation page

  6. For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification on TNPSC’s website.

Tamil Nadu
TNPSC

