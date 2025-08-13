TNPSC CCE 2 Exam 2025: Last day to register for Group II, IIA services | Check details here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA Services) today, Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications on the official website: tnpsc.gov.in .

The correction window will remain open from August 18 to 20, 2025.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for September 28, 2025, and will serve only as a screening test. l

Marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered while preparing the final merit list for qualified candidates proceeding to the main examination.

Application fees