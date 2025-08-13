TCS layoffs: What lies ahead for 12,000 laid-off employees? Redditors say this…

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has confirmed that over 12,000 employees have been laid off so far this financial year, just weeks after introducing a controversial new benching policy.

The move has sparked anxiety across the IT sector, with online discussions warning that the rapid adoption of AI could further reduce opportunities in an already uncertain job market.

On Reddit, users have been speculating about what lies ahead for those impacted.

One such post on Reddit, which has gained significant attention, asked one such question, “What will those 12,000 laid-off TCS employees do now?”